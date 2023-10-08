Logo
Penaud will beat my record - hopefully in the final, says France's Blanco
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Italy - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 6, 2023 France's Damian Penaud celebrates after the match REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

08 Oct 2023 02:04AM
PARIS : Damian Penaud's brace against Italy at the Rugby World Cup put the winger on track to beat France's all-time try-scoring record set by Serge Blanco, and the former fullback is hoping his mark will fall in the final.

"Records are made to be beaten and I think mine will be beaten by Damian," Blanco, who scored 38 tries in his 11-year international career, told Reuters.

Penaud's two tries in France's 60-7 win took the 27-year-old's tally to 35.

"He's got a great vision of the game, he's always well placed," Blanco, who was nicknamed the 'Pele of rugby', added.

"He can score from everywhere, sometimes he's in the fullback position, sometimes on the opposite wing."

France topped Pool A and will face Ireland, Scotland or South Africa in the quarter-finals next Sunday, with the defending champions their most likely opponents.

"I wish for him to beat my record but not in the quarter-finals, hopefully in the final to give us our first World Cup title and turn the French hearts upside down," said Blanco.

Source: Reuters

