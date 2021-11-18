Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts: What we know

BEIJING: Peng Shuai is at the centre of growing concern after the tennis star alleged earlier this month that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.

The 35-year-old Peng, a former world number one in doubles, has not been seen since.

It was the first time that the #MeToo movement has struck at the top echelons of China's ruling Communist Party.

Here's what we know so far:

THE ALLEGATION

On Nov 2, Peng appears to have posted on China's Twitter-like Weibo damaging claims about former vice premier Zhang Gaoli in which she alleged that he had coerced her into sex during a long-time on-off relationship.

There has been no response from Zhang, who is in his seventies.

THE CENSORSHIP

Peng's post was soon deleted, but not before social media users took screenshots. Those were censored on China's heavily vetted Internet and still are.

But Peng's allegation was posted to Twitter - which is banned in China - allowing it to reach a worldwide audience.

Peng still comes up on search results online in China, but her allegations do not, and searches for her and Zhang together also show nothing.