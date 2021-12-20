Peng Shuai appearance does not address concerns about her well-being: Women's Tennis Association

BEIJING: The Women's Tennis Association said an appearance on Sunday (Dec 19) by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai did not address its concerns about her well-being.

Peng said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood.

"It was again good to see Peng Shuai in a public setting and we certainly hope she is doing well," the WTA said in a statement.

"As we have consistently stated, these appearances do not alleviate or address the WTA’s significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion," it said.

"We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern."