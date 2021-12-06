German athletes' group urges IOC to investigate Peng Shuai's safety

Germany's independent elite athletes' organisation has urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to provide evidence of the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and called for an independent investigation into her situation.

Peng's whereabouts became a matter of international concern following a nearly three-week public absence after she posted a message on social media in early November alleging that China's former vice premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Neither Zhang, who retired in 2018, nor the Chinese government have commented on Peng's allegation, and the topic has been blocked from direct discussion on China's heavily censored Internet.

In the wake of concerns over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng and the safety of other players, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) last week announced the immediate suspension of tournaments in China.

Following the WTA's decision, the IOC said that it had held a second video call with Peng, after having first talked to her on Nov 21.