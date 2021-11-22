Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Peng Shuai has attended public activities, says China's foreign ministry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Peng Shuai has attended public activities, says China's foreign ministry

Peng Shuai has attended public activities, says China's foreign ministry
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2020 China's Peng Shuai in action during the match against Japan's Nao Hibino. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Peng Shuai has attended public activities, says China's foreign ministry
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai signs large-sized tennis balls at the opening ceremony of Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Final in Beijing, China November 21, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. TWITTER @QINGQINGPARIS via REUTERS
Peng Shuai has attended public activities, says China's foreign ministry
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai signs large-sized tennis balls at the opening ceremony of Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Final in Beijing, China November 21, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. TWITTER @QINGQINGPARIS via REUTERS
Peng Shuai has attended public activities, says China's foreign ministry
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai signs large-sized tennis balls at the opening ceremony of Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Final in Beijing, China November 21, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. TWITTER @QINGQINGPARIS via REUTERS
22 Nov 2021 04:39PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 04:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has attended public activities recently, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Peng had disappeared from public view since she alleged on social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-backed Global Times, posted a 25-second video on Twitter on Sunday that showed Peng smiling, waving and autographing giant tennis balls for children at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals tournament.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, Writing by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us