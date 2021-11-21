New video of Peng Shuai surfaces amid global outcry

BEIJING: Chinese state media posted video on Saturday (Nov 20) purporting to show tennis star Peng Shuai smiling and well, as international pressure mounts for information about her whereabouts since she accused a former vice premier of forcing her to have sex.

In one of two videos posted on Twitter by Hu Xijin, the outspoken editor of the Global Times newspaper, the 35-year-old appears to be walking into a restaurant wearing a coat, knit cap and face mask.

In the other video clip, Peng - a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion - is maskless sitting at a table chatting with people over a meal.

AFP could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

Hu wrote in English on Twitter that the second video shows "Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time".

The conversation revolved around "tennis matches" and a man sitting with Peng and two other women says "tomorrow is November 20th".

But one of the women quickly interrupts him to say, "It is the 21st" or Sunday.

The chat appears to be staged. It was filmed in the evening hours with a mobile phone. Peng seems to be relaxed in the footage.