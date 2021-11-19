WTA prepared to pull tournaments out of China over Peng Shuai allegation

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) is prepared to pull its tournaments out of China if they are not satisfied with the response to the sexual assault allegation made by former doubles world number one Peng Shuai, chief executive Steve Simon has told United States media.

Peng has not been seen in public since she accused a former vice premier of China, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault in a social media post that was deleted half an hour later.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on Peng's allegation, and discussion of the topic has been blocked on China's heavily censored Internet.

Concern among the global tennis community and beyond has grown over Peng's safety and whereabouts since her allegation, with the WTA calling for an investigation and the world's top players tweeting #WhereIsPengShuai.

Simon upped the ante considerably on Thursday (Nov 18) when he told various US media outlets that the tour would consider pulling tournaments worth tens of millions of dollars out of China.

"We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," Simon told CNN in an interview.

"Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business. Women need to be respected and not censored."

China has been the focus of aggressive WTA expansion over the last decade, and hosted nine tournaments in the 2019 season - the last before the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic - with a total of US$30.4 million in prize money on offer.