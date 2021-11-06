Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pentathletes ask board to quit after horse riding removed - report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pentathletes ask board to quit after horse riding removed - report

Pentathletes ask board to quit after horse riding removed - report

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Modern Pentathlon - Women's Riding - Tokyo Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Annika Schleu of Germany in action REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

06 Nov 2021 06:34PM (Updated: 06 Nov 2021 06:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

More than 650 modern pentathlon athletes have called for the executive board of the sport's governing body to step down after it decided to remove horse riding from the Olympic programme, a sports publication said.

The pentathlon body UIPM decided on Thursday to remove horse riding from the 2028 Los Angeles Games after a broad outcry when a German coach punched a horse that refused to jump a fence at this year's Tokyo Games.

The athletes who signed the letter, including current and former Olympic medallists, said the executive board had "undermined 109 years of modern pentathlon" by taking a decision without consulting athletes and member federations, the site Inside the Games reported on Friday.

The UIPM did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

"As modern pentathletes, past and present, we are shocked at the UIPM Executive Board's decision to remove the equestrian discipline," the athletes said in the letter.

"We unanimously declare a vote of no confidence in the president and complete executive board. Baron Pierre De Coubertin created modern pentathlon specifically for the Olympic Games to showcase the ultimate athlete.

"The Board say they are responding to pressure from the International Olympic Committee. We are all aware of the challenges modern pentathlon faces. We must always look to the future and keep our sport moving forward."

The athletes said the UIPM needed a new board that would plan for the sport's "long-term interests" while also standing up for athletes and protecting the sport's place at the Olympics.

Modern pentathlon, an Olympic sport since 1912, has featured five events - fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting and cross-country running.

UIPM president Klaus Schormann had said although the decision to drop horse riding was "painful", the sport must change with the times.

The organisation is to hold elections during an online meeting on Nov. 27 and 28.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us