Pep praises Bodo/Glimt grit as Man City slump to defeat

BODO, Norway, Jan 20 : After a Cinderella run to the semi-finals of last year's Europa League, many in Norwegian football thought that might be as good as it got for Bodo/Glimt, but the team from inside the Arctic Circle proved their doubters wrong with a stunning 3-1 Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday.

At home in the Aspmyra Stadium, Bodo coach Kjetil Knutsen got his tactics spot on and his players delivered on the plan as they suckered City into conceding three times on the break.

"Defensively they are incredible - the same manager for the last six, seven years, the same players, and that gives consistency in what they have to do, so full respect," City coach Pep Guardiola told reporters after a humiliating reverse.

"I know that the people can be different, but last season they reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, that means they're a top, top team, great."

The 55-year-old Spaniard emphasised that he did not underestimate the Norwegians, but he did leave experienced players on the bench as he started a relatively young team, and his decision to gamble on a high defensive line proved a losing one as Bodo hit them three times on the counter-attack.

"They close (down) incredibly inside, you have to go outside and outside, and we don't have players to make a one against one, or make a movement in behind, and that's why we struggled a little bit," Guardiola explained.

"But in general, as a traditional team, like most of the teams in Northern Europe, they are really good, so congratulate them. We cannot say anything else."

Down 3-0, City pulled a goal back through Rayan Cherki only for captain Rodri to be sent off for picking up two yellow cards in quick succession, abruptly killing off any chance of a comeback.

"It's a little bit soft, the second one (yellow card), but it is what it is. But yeah, at that moment (when we make it) 3-1 ... everything is a little bit against us."