Pepe out of Portugal World Cup qualifier due to COVID
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 First Leg - FC Porto v Olympique Lyonnais - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - March 9, 2022 FC Porto's Pepe during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

22 Mar 2022 03:33PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 03:33PM)
Portugal defender Pepe will miss their World Cup playoff semi-final against Turkey on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Portuguese Football Federation said.

The 39-year-old's absence means the former European champions will be without their two first-choice centre backs for the clash at Porto, with Ruben Dias ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Head coach Fernando Santos has called up Lille defender Tiago Djalo as a replacement for Pepe.

The winners of the match will face either Italy or North Macedonia five days later in a game that will determine one of the last three spots left for European teams at Qatar 2022, which kicks off in November.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

