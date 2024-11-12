Pereira named Sporting manager after Amorim leaves for Man United

Sporting have appointed Joao Pereira as head coach on a deal through to 2027, the Portuguese champions announced on Monday following Ruben Amorim’s departure to Manchester United.

Former Portugal defender Pereira had three spells at Sporting as a player, making 154 appearances with his last season under Amorim in 2020-2021 when they won the title.

The 40-year-old, who led Sporting's Under-23 and B teams after ending his playing career, thanked the club's president and board and said he felt privileged to lead the team.

"As a player, Sporting gave me a lot, allowing me to play for the national team, join one of the best leagues in the world and return home twice," Pereira, who also played in Spain, Germany and Turkey, told a news conference on Monday.

"I only repaid them with a Super Cup and a national championship, which felt more like their gift to me. That’s something I regret, so as a coach I’d like to repay them with more titles because Sporting deserve it.

"If I had doubts and thought things might go wrong, I wouldn’t be here. It hasn’t even crossed my mind that it could go poorly. I know we’ll face challenges, but I believe it will go well."

Pereira had kind words for his predecessor, who brought him back to the club in 2021. Amorim will take charge at United after the November international break.

The 39-year-old Amorim enjoyed a successful four-year tenure at the Lisbon club, guiding Sporting to their first league title in 19 years in 2021 and reclaiming the trophy last season.

"Ruben leaves behind a legacy, and that legacy isn’t only in titles, victories, and records but also in the unity he built among the Sporting family," Pereira added.

"I know this brings great responsibility but that responsibility comes hand-in-hand with a strong ambition and motivation to continue making Sporting a winning club with a bright future.”

Sporting lead the Primeira Liga with a perfect 33 points from 11 games, six ahead of Porto and eight clear of Benfica.

They are second in the Champions League standings with 10 points from four games, two behind Liverpool, having defeated Manchester City 4-1 in Amorim’s last home game. Sporting beat Braga 4-2 away on Sunday in his final match in charge.