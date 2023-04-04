Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pereira not dreaming green ahead of Masters debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pereira not dreaming green ahead of Masters debut

Pereira not dreaming green ahead of Masters debut
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 3, 2023 Chile's Mito Pereira chips from a bunker on the 2nd during a practice round REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pereira not dreaming green ahead of Masters debut
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 3, 2023 Chile's Mito Pereira plays out a bunker on the 2nd during a practice round REUTERS/Mike Blake
04 Apr 2023 05:33AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2023 05:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Mito Pereira's final-hole collapse cost him the PGA Championship title last May and while it was enough to earn him an invite to this week's Masters, the Chilean said on Monday he is under no illusion that he could slip into a Green Jacket.

Pereira, who has since made the move to LIV Golf, will make his Masters debut when the year's first major begins on Thursday was asked about his aspirations week.

"Obviously win," Pereira said before getting serious. "No, mostly really try to enjoy this week. I've seen it on TV so many times, and you can't really ask for more being here and playing the Masters this year."

Pereira was playing in only his second major at last year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills where he calmly built a three-shot lead heading into the final round.

But the pressure of a major proved to be Pereira's undoing as he squandered a one-shot advantage on the 18th hole where he drove into a creek off the tee en route to a double-bogey that knocked him out of a playoff.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

golf

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.