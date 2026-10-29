Perez brings Formula One to Mexico City streets before home milestone

Oct 28 : Sergio Perez turned one of Mexico City's grandest avenues into a celebration of national pride as fans packed Paseo de la Reforma ahead of the Mexican driver's 300th Grand Prix start this weekend.

An estimated 100,000 people gathered for the Cadillac driver's showrun, his fourth in Mexico during his Formula One career.

Mexican flags lined the avenue along with giant images of the 36-year-old as Perez drove the Formula Two adapted car, performed tyre-smoking doughnuts and stopped near the Angel of Independence monument to greet fans.

"I know some of you were here since last night. I really appreciate it," Perez told the crowd. "You guys are one of the main reasons I came back to Formula One.

"Thank you for all the unforgettable moments," he added.

Perez, a six-times Grand Prix winner, returned to the grid this year with Cadillac and the team announced earlier on Wednesday that the Mexican driver had signed a multi-year contract extension until 2029.

For fans priced out of the Grand Prix or unable to secure tickets before they sold out, the free street event offered a chance to share in the spectacle.

Twenty-year-old Sebastian Perez, no relation to the driver, came dressed in a homemade replica race suit and helmet that he said cost almost 3,000 Mexican pesos ($161.26).

"I'm not going (to the race). To be honest, I couldn't get a ticket but I would have liked to. I feel the prices are a little high; not everyone can afford to go. But also, because there are so many fans now, it sells out really quickly."

A Perez fan for nearly three years, Sebastian said his namesake's resilience had made him a hero.

"I started following him when he was still at Red Bull, and then I got to see his retirement and then his return," he said. "I really like him because he has always shown that he doesn't give up — that 'never give up' attitude."

Virginia Cano, 62, who said she had followed Perez for around a decade, praised his impact beyond the track.

"It brings me joy, knowing that he is a world-class competitor — not just a national one, but a global one — and an excellent person," she said. "Also handsome.

"As Mexicans, having someone in racing who has gone so far. It's wonderful."

While families and fans of all ages pressed against barriers for a glimpse of the hometown hero, children sat on their parents' shoulders and some even climbed up trees or over monuments.

Perez signed autographs and posed for photographs before getting into a classic Cadillac convertible to wave to the crowd.

His team mate Valtteri Bottas was also invited, although the Finn did not drive, he drew cheers with an enthusiastic message in Spanish: "Amo los tacos, amo Mexico".

($1 = 18.6040 Mexican pesos)