Perez confirms Red Bull exit after agreement reached to end contract early

:Mexican driver Sergio Perez has left Red Bull after reaching an agreement with the Formula One team to part ways with immediate effect, both announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old joined the Milton Keynes outfit in the 2021 season and helped them claim two Constructors' Championship titles in 2022 and 2023, winning five races with the team.

He signed a new deal with Red Bull until 2026 earlier this year, but finished eighth in the Drivers' Championship, 285 points behind world champion teammate Max Verstappen.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the past four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team," Perez said in a statement.

"Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I'll always cherish the successes we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I've had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way...

"It has also been an honour to race alongside Max as a teammate all these years and to share in our success. We'll meet again soon. And remember... Never give up."

Red Bull said further announcements regarding their driver line-up for next year would be made in due course.

According to media reports, New Zealand's Liam Lawson, 22, is expected to replace Perez at Red Bull.

"I would like to thank Checo for all he has done for Oracle Red Bull Racing over the past four seasons," Team Principal Christian Horner said.

"From the moment he joined in 2021 he proved himself to be an extraordinary team player, helping us to two Constructors' titles and to our first 1-2 finish in the Drivers' championship.

"His five wins, all on street circuits, were also a spectacular mark of his determination to always push to the limit. While Checo will not race for the team next season, he will always be an extremely popular Team member and a treasured part of our history. Thank you, Checo."