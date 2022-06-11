Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Perez edges out Leclerc in final F1 practice in Azerbaijan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Perez edges out Leclerc in final F1 practice in Azerbaijan

Perez edges out Leclerc in final F1 practice in Azerbaijan

Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 11, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez during practice REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

11 Jun 2022 09:42PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 09:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BAKU : Red Bull's Sergio Perez edged out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to put himself back on top in Saturday's final Formula One practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mexican, who headed into the weekend with his sights set on following up his Monaco victory by becoming the first repeat winner at the Baku city track, lapped the six-km, barrier-lined layout in one minute 43.170 seconds.   

That was good enough to eclipse Leclerc, who is looking to bounce back from the double disappointment of losing out on victory in Spain and Monaco, by 0.070 seconds.

The pair have traded places at the top of the practice timesheets all weekend, with Perez fastest in Friday's opening session and Leclerc taking over in practice two.

World championship leader Max Verstappen, who is nine points ahead of Leclerc and 15 ahead of Perez in the overall standings, had to abort his final flying lap and settle for third nearly 0.3 seconds off the pace.  

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari ahead of McLaren team mates Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Pierre Gasly was seventh for AlphaTauri ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell and Esteban Ocon's Alpine. 

Aston Martin's four-times champion Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top 10.

Lewis Hamilton, who changed the set-up on his Mercedes during the session, was only 12th. The Briton was informed by his race engineer that his engine had been turned down.

The final practice session got underway 15 minutes late after a crash in the preceding Formula Two race damaged some barriers.

Qualifying will therefore also start with a 15-minute delay later on Saturday.  

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us