LAS VEGAS, Nov 22 : Formula One stewards handed Mexican Sergio Perez a five-place grid penalty for next weekend's Qatar Grand Prix after ruling the Cadillac driver caused a collision with Haas' Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara in Las Vegas on Saturday.

• Perez would have collected a 10 second penalty but because he had retired from the race it was changed to a grid drop for his next race instead

• The stewards said Perez had not earned the right to the corner and was wholly to blame for the lap 18 collision on approaching turn 14

• "I was alongside him and expected him to leave me enough room to make the corner," said Perez. "I was planning to make the move afterwards, into Turn 16, but unfortunately he didn’t see me. By the time I tried to avoid him, it was already too late. He apologised afterwards and explained that he simply hadn’t seen me."

• Newcomers Cadillac have yet to score a point in 21 races this season. Qatar hosts the penultimate round of the campaign

• Camara spun but was able to continue and finished 16th while Perez went into the barriers