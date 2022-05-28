Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Perez pips Leclerc in final Monaco practice
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Perez pips Leclerc in final Monaco practice

Perez pips Leclerc in final Monaco practice

Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 28, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action during practice REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

28 May 2022 08:57PM (Updated: 28 May 2022 08:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONACO : Red Bull's Sergio Perez lapped fastest in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday with Ferrari's home favourite Charles Leclerc second on the timesheets.

Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari, with Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen fourth.

On a sunny afternoon in the Mediterranean principality, Perez's best lap of one minute 12.476 seconds was 0.041 quicker than Leclerc, with Sainz 0.370 off the pace.

Verstappen leads Leclerc by six points after six races, with the Ferrari driver seeking to become the first Monegasque to score points at home since Louis Chiron finished third in 1950.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was fifth and Lando Norris, recovering from tonsillitis, sixth for McLaren despite clipping the wall.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was seventh fastest for Mercedes, with team mate George Russell ninth.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll hit the wall after bouncing off a kerb.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us