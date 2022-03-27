Logo
Perez takes first career pole in Saudi Arabia
Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 26, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez is seen before practice REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 26, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez during practice REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
27 Mar 2022 03:14AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 03:14AM)
JEDDAH : Red Bull's Sergio Perez took the first pole position of his Formula One career, ahead of his 215th race, at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc joined the Mexican on the front row with Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz third and Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen fourth.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton failed to get through the first phase of qualifying and is set to start 16th.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by William Maclean)

Source: Reuters

