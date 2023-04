Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the first sprint race of the Formula One season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second after starting on pole position with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen third.

The top eight drivers scored points in the 17 lap, 100km, sprint that now stands alone from Sunday's main race. Leclerc will again start on pole for that grand prix, the fourth of the campaign.