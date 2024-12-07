Perfect Potgieter opens three shot lead at Sun City

South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter sunk four birdies and an eagle for a round of 66 in difficult conditions and a three shot third round lead in the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Saturday as he seeks a first win on the European circuit

The 20-year-old was one of the few players to master the course on Saturday and produced the lowest round of the day with a blemish-free 18 holes that leaves him on seven under-par for the tournament.

He is three shots ahead of England’s Matthew Jordan (71) and Italian Francesco Laporta (69), with three more players on three under-par, including defending champion Max Homa (72) from the United States.

Potgieter’s only previous professional win was a two-shot victory at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour in January this year.