Perfect win, says Maresca, as Chelsea storm back to sink Spurs

LONDON : Enzo Maresca hailed the perfect win as his Chelsea side roared back from two goals down after 11 minutes to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 and move second in the Premier League on Sunday.

The visitors were in big trouble after two slips by Marc Cucurella led to goals for Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski but they responded in powerful fashion.

Cole Palmer slotted two penalties, the second an audacious Panenka dink, while Jadon Sancho and Enzo Fernandez were also on target as Chelsea cut Liverpool's lead to four points.

It was Chelsea's fourth win in a row in the league and while Maresca continues to dismiss his side's title ambitions, few now are taking that opinion seriously.

"To come to this stadium and think you are going to win and not suffer, it's impossible. It's the perfect win probably because of this," the Italian told reporters.

"After the game, my message to the players is to be focused in the day by day, our sessions, the next game on Thursday and then Sunday. The main focus has to be to enjoy the day off and when we come back, 100 per cent, train well, go for the game.

"The fans can dream because from the outside, it is quite clear and inside, the reality is we are not ready but the important thing is we improve day by day."

Cucurella was left red-faced after his choice of footwear proved his undoing, twice falling over and being punished as Tottenham took advantage to surge ahead.

It was all smiles between the Spaniard and Maresca at the end, however.

"He said to me after the game that he was trying to bring emotion to the game!" Maresca told Sky Sports.

"No, being serious, to come to this stadium against this team and be 2-0 down, but continue then with the same plan on and off the ball and then second half we changed things tactically. I think overall we deserved to win.

"It's more a question for Marc. They are mature enough to decide what boots they need for the game. The most important thing is that we were 2-0 but we continued the same way to create chances."

Palmer has now been involved in 50 Premier League goals in 48 games for Chelsea since signing from Manchester City - 33 goals and 17 assists.

"The Premier League is full of top players and top talent. Cole belongs with those players," Maresca said.