Perry ruled out of Australia's World Cup semi-final
Cricket - Women’s Ashes - First IT20 - England v Australia - The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, Britain - July 26, 2019 Australia's Ellyse Perry in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/Files
Cricket - Women's Ashes - Third One Day International - England v Australia - The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, Britain - July 7, 2019 Australia's Ellyse Perry celebrates winning the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/Files
29 Mar 2022 09:12AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 09:12AM)
WELLINGTON : All-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of Australia's Women's World Cup semi-final against the West Indies on Wednesday with a back issue, captain Meg Lanning said on Tuesday.

Perry, who missed the semi-finals and final of the 2020 T20 World Cup because of a hamstring injury, suffered back spasms in Australia's win over South Africa early last week and sat out training until Monday's session.

"She batted a little bit in the nets yesterday and felt okay, but she certainly just wasn't in a position, unfortunately, to be able to perform at the level needed for tomorrow," Lanning told reporters.

"Unfortunate for her and the team, obviously a big blow, but we feel like we've got some good depth to be able to cover it and we're going to have to do that tomorrow."

Annabel Sutherland, daughter of former Cricket Australia chief executive James, is likely to retain her place in the team after replacing Perry for the win over Bangladesh last Friday.

Unbeaten Australia, who are aiming for a seventh World Cup triumph, take on West Indies at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Wednesday, while holders England play South Africa in the other semi-final in Christchurch on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

