Perth Glory allowed to return home, COVID outbreak hits Melbourne City
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - AFC Champions League - Group F - Perth Glory v Tokyo - Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar - December 3, 2020 Perth Glory players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

22 Dec 2021 11:39AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 11:38AM)
Players and staff from A-League side Perth Glory have been allowed to return home after spending the last week in quarantine in Brisbane following a positive COVID-19 test.

Personnel from the club were placed in isolation after a player tested positive upon their arrival in Brisbane on Dec. 16.

"Western Australia (WA) Health and WA Police have kindly allowed our players to come home for Christmas," Perth Glory owner Tony Sage told 6PR.

"It's a huge relief to the club, we didn't know what we were going to do. We've got a lot of young players in our team, and the mental health issues were getting worse and worse."

The A-League said a charter flight would bring the squad back to Western Australia, where they will see out the remainder of their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

The A-League also said in a statement that Melbourne City's FFA Cup quarter-final against Wellington Phoenix and their league game against Brisbane Roar had been postponed after six players tested.

"The case involves double-vaccinated individuals who tested positive to a PCR test on Dec. 21 enacted after their daily rapid tests earlier in the day," the A-League.

"The A-Leagues protocols continue to be effective for screening and subsequent PCR testing in detecting the virus and ensuring immediate isolation."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

