Peru sack coach Fossati amid woeful World Cup qualifying campaign

Peru have sacked head coach Jorge Fossati, the Peruvian Football Federation said as the team languish bottom of the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers standings.

The 72-year-old Uruguayan was appointed in December 2023 but managed to win just one of their 12 matches in the qualifiers, where they have seven points.

Fossati, a former goalkeeper, has managed a host of clubs and national sides including the Qatar and Uruguay national teams.

"After reaching a mutual agreement, Jorge Fossati will not continue as Technical Director of the Peruvian National Football Team," the federation said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our institution expresses its gratitude to Fossati and his technical staff for the commitment shown during the time he was in charge of our national team, wishing him every success in his future projects."