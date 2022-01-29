Logo
Peru stun goal-shy Colombia after Ospina error
Sport

Peru stun goal-shy Colombia after Ospina error

Peru's Andre Carrillo (left) and Colombia's Luis Diaz vie for the ball during their South American World Cup qualification match (Photo: AFP/DANIEL MUNOZ)

29 Jan 2022 07:27AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 07:27AM)
BARRANQUILLA: Second half substitute Edison Flores gave Peru a smash and grab 1-0 victory away to goal-shy Colombia as goalkeeper David Ospina's gaffe cost the hosts in Friday's (Jan 28) World Cup qualifier.

Peru barely had a shot on goal all match but five minutes from time Ospina somehow let Flores's shot from a tight angle beat him at his near post as Peru snatched an unlikely victory on the counter attack.

Colombia had dominated throughout but failed to score for the sixth successive match -- a run of more than 550 minutes.

The result propelled Peru into the final automatic qualification spot in the single South American table with three matches to play.

Colombia dropped to sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Peru, who did not manage a shot in the first half.

The hosts paid for the same lack of clinical finishing that had blighted their previous five matches.

Of 26 shots at goal, only two were on target.

Veteran pair Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez were lively in the opening period as Colombia probed relentlessly.

James had a shot from outside the area deflected narrowly wide with goalkeeper Pedro Gallese beaten.

Gallese then blocked Falcao's close-range prod after the striker was played in by Matheus Uribe.

Falcao then shinned attempted volley high and wide.

The once-prolific 35-year-old then rose to head a James corner over.

Falcao and James's influence waned in the second period and Colombia rarely threatened with reported Liverpool and Tottenham target Luis Diaz of Porto a peripheral figure on the left wing.

Colombia came closest when Gallese reacted brilliantly to tip over an inadvertent back header from a defender.

Their profligacy came back to haunt them as Christian Cueva sent Flores scampering away down the left to embarrass Ospina, who had been a spectator throughout.

Source: AFP

