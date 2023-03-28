Logo
Peru team involved in fracas with Spanish police
Peru team involved in fracas with Spanish police

28 Mar 2023 08:38AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2023 08:38AM)
Spanish police clashed with Peru national team players at the squad's hotel in Madrid on Monday after fans gathered outside to greet the team, according to players and video shared on social media.

The Peruvians are in Spain for friendly matches, the first of which was a 2-0 defeat to Germany, while the second is on Tuesday against Morocco.

The altercation broke out when hundreds of fans approached the team's hotel after the team had wrapped up a training session.

"We wanted to greet the people and (the police) started hitting us," Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese told Peruvian TV.

In videos shared widely on social media, midfielder Yoshimar Yotun can be seen arguing with a policeman who then pushed him. Other players and police then became involved.

Police also pushed striker Alex Valera while he was picking up a flag, according to one of the videos. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

There was no official statement from the Madrid Municipal Police nor the Peruvian Football Federation. Peruvian media reported that the situation lasted a few minutes and was brought under control.

Source: Reuters

