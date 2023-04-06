Logo
Peru withdraws as host of the under-20 World Championships
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 100 Metres - Heats - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 16, 2022. Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in action during her heat. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

06 Apr 2023 12:28AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 12:34AM)
Peru has pulled out of hosting next year's under-20 athletics World Championships after political instability and social unrest, as well as natural disasters left the country unable to stage the event, World Athletics said on Wednesday.

Peru's northern region was hit by torrential rains last month during Cyclone Yaku, which buried houses and cars in mud and killed at least six people.

The championships were due to be held in Lima from Aug 26-31, 2024.

"We would like to thank the Peruvian Federation and the Local Organising Committee for the time and effort they have already put into this event," World Athletics, who will look for a replacement host, said in a statement.

Soccer's global governing body FIFA also announced this week that it was stripping the South American country of hosting rights for failing to meet infrastructure commitments ahead of the U-17 World Cup.

Source: Reuters

