Sport

Peru's Garcia Leon breaks 35 km race walk world record
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 35 Kilometres Race Walk - Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 22, 2022 Gold medallist Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony after winning the women's 35 kilometres race walk REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

26 Mar 2023 12:07AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2023 12:07AM)
Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon broke the 35 km race walk world record on Saturday with a time of two hours 37 minutes and 44 seconds in Dudince, Slovakia.

The world champion in both the 20km and 35 km walk broke the previous record of 2:38:24 set by Russian Klavdiya Afanasyeva in 2019, in a warning to her rivals ahead of the Paris Olympics next year.

China's Liu Hong came in second in an Asian record of 2:40:06 while Magaly Bonilla from Ecuador took third place.

At Paris 2024, there will only be one race of 20km for the women and a 35km mixed team race walk.

Source: Reuters

