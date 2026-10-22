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PETA urges Crystal Palace to retire bald eagle mascot Phoenix
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PETA urges Crystal Palace to retire bald eagle mascot Phoenix

PETA urges Crystal Palace to retire bald eagle mascot Phoenix
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - August 28, 2026 Crystal Palace mascot American Bald Eagle Phoenix is seen outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
PETA urges Crystal Palace to retire bald eagle mascot Phoenix
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - August 28, 2026 Crystal Palace mascot American Bald Eagle Phoenix is seen outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
22 Oct 2026 12:27AM
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Oct 21 : Animal rights group PETA has urged Crystal Palace to retire its American bald eagle mascot, Phoenix, saying football stadiums are unsuitable environments that can distress birds and potentially put them and spectators at risk.

Palace, known as the Eagles since 1973, introduced a live eagle as a matchday mascot in 2010. Phoenix made her official debut in August 2024 at four months old, succeeding long-serving mascot Kayla, who died in 2020.

In a letter to Palace CEO Sharon Lacey, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals cited incidents involving birds at sporting events, including one in which a Charlton Athletic fan was found guilty of attempting to punch Kayla at a 2015 League Cup match.

"A bright stadium filled with boisterous fans is no place for animals. Under such conditions, birds easily become frightened, disoriented, and panicked - placing themselves and others at risk...," PETA wrote.

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"When eagles are used for displays and entertainment, they are denied the opportunity to engage in their natural behaviour, resulting in frustration and stress. Wildlife doesn't belong in a football stadium...

"Bald eagles are widely recognised as symbols of freedom. They deserve better than to be used as an entertainment 'prop' to amuse The Eagles' fans.

"PETA urges Crystal Palace FC to protect animals by retiring Phoenix and committing never to use a live animal mascot again."

Palace has not responded to a Reuters request for comment.

PETA said no other UK football club still uses a live animal mascot.

Some other European clubs have used live eagle mascots, including Portuguese side Benfica and Italian club Lazio.

Source: Reuters
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