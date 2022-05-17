Logo
Peter Gilchrist’s unbeaten SEA Games run ends, takes silver in English billiards men’s singles
Peter Gilchrist competing at the 31st SEA Games. (Photo: SportSG/Fiona Hakim)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
17 May 2022 12:56PM (Updated: 17 May 2022 12:56PM)
HANOI: Cue master Peter Gilchrist fell short of making it seven golds in a row in the English Billiards men’s singles event as he lost to Myanmar’s Pauk Sa on Tuesday (May 17).

At the Ha Dong gymnasium in Hanoi, Gilchrist, who has won the event since 2009, lost 1-3 to his opponent.

Pauk Sa took the first frame 102-11, before the Singaporean, who is the oldest member of Team Singapore’s contingent at the Games, bounced back in emphatic fashion.

But Pauk Sa would strike back and take the next two frames to win gold.

Source: CNA/mt(zl)

