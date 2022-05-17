Peter Gilchrist’s unbeaten SEA Games run ends, takes silver in English billiards men’s singles
HANOI: Cue master Peter Gilchrist fell short of making it seven golds in a row in the English Billiards men’s singles event as he lost to Myanmar’s Pauk Sa on Tuesday (May 17).
At the Ha Dong gymnasium in Hanoi, Gilchrist, who has won the event since 2009, lost 1-3 to his opponent.
Pauk Sa took the first frame 102-11, before the Singaporean, who is the oldest member of Team Singapore’s contingent at the Games, bounced back in emphatic fashion.
But Pauk Sa would strike back and take the next two frames to win gold.
