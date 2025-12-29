Dec 28 : ‌Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic admitted he did not expect the level of resistance from Burkina Faso after his side battled to a 1-0 win on Sunday to reach the Africa Cup of Nations last 16.

"Burkina Faso played at a higher level than ‌I expected, and we faced several difficulties ‌during the match, but the players managed to control the game and dictate its tempo,” Petkovic told reporters.

"We are competing to win the African crown, and now we must focus on the remainder of our journey because every game ‍will be tougher than the previous one," he added.

"Now we must focus on the remainder of our journey because every game will be tougher than the previous one," Petkovic told ​reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He praised Burkina Faso’s ‌performance.

"Burkina Faso played at a higher level than I expected, and we faced several difficulties during ​the match, but the players managed to control the game and ⁠dictate its tempo," he said.

Algeria ‌secured top spot in Group E with six ​points and cannot be overtaken by either Burkina Faso or Sudan, who have three points each. The ‍Burkinabe face Sudan in their final game on Wednesday, while ⁠Algeria meet bottom side Equatorial Guinea, who are already eliminated.

Algeria, chasing ​a third continental ‌title, face Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday.

(Reporting Ashraf ‍Hamed ​Atta, editing by Ed Osmond)