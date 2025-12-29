Logo
Petkovic - ‘Every game tougher’ as Algeria chase African crown
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Switzerland v Spain - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 2, 2021 Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic applauds fans after the match Pool via REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Group C - Algeria v Burkina Faso - Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - December 28, 2025 Algeria fans are pictured inside the stadium REUTERS/Stringer
29 Dec 2025 07:04AM
Dec 28 : ‌Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic admitted he did not expect the level of resistance from Burkina Faso after his side battled to a 1-0 win on Sunday to reach the Africa Cup of Nations last 16.

"Burkina Faso played at a higher level than ‌I expected, and we faced several difficulties ‌during the match, but the players managed to control the game and dictate its tempo,” Petkovic told reporters.

"We are competing to win the African crown, and now we must focus on the remainder of our journey because every game ‍will be tougher than the previous one," he added.

He praised Burkina Faso’s ‌performance.

Algeria ‌secured top spot in Group E with six ​points and cannot be overtaken by either Burkina Faso or Sudan, who have three points each. The ‍Burkinabe face Sudan in their final game on Wednesday, while ⁠Algeria meet bottom side Equatorial Guinea, who are already eliminated.

Algeria, chasing ​a third continental ‌title, face Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday.

(Reporting Ashraf ‍Hamed ​Atta, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
