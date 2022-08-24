Logo
Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon
Petra Kvitova (CZE) returns a shot in the women's final match against Caroline Garcia (FRA) at the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, OH, USA on Aug 21, 2022. (File photo: USA Today Sports/Susan Mullane)

24 Aug 2022 12:33PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2022 12:59PM)
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova added another happy memory at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday (Aug 24), announcing she has become engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her "special place".

Kvitova, who won her two titles in 2011 and 2014, tweeted the news of her engagement to former player Vanek three days after finishing runner-up at a WTA Tour 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

"Happy news we wanted to share with you guys ... I said 'yes' in my special place", said Kvitova, 32, with a photo of the pair at the home of the major championship.

Kvitova began working with Vanek in November 2016.

Source: Reuters/st

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

