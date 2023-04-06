Logo
Pezzolano named new coach of Real Valladolid
Sport

Pezzolano named new coach of Real Valladolid

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain - October 6, 2019 Real Valladolid fans holding scarves inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez

06 Apr 2023 06:38AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 06:38AM)
Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano has been appointed as the new head coach of Spanish side Real Valladolid until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Troubled Valladolid, who are 16th in the standings and one point above the relegation zone, on Monday parted ways with Jose Rojo Pacheta after they were thrashed 6-0 by champions Real Madrid on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Pezzolano arrived from Cruzeiro, who like Valladolid are owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo, after helping them return to Brazil's Serie A by winning the second-tier title in 2022.

Before that he managed Mexican Liga MX side Pachuca from 2019-2021.

Source: Reuters

