PGA of America boss wants rethink on rollback rule

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina :Golf's governing bodies need to rethink plans to implement new testing procedures that would curb how far golf balls travel, PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague said on Tuesday.

Sprague, speaking to reporters ahead of this week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, said his organisation is against the planned rollback rule announced in December 2023 and feels more discussions are needed to find a different solution.

"We're certainly vehemently against the ball rollback. We've had great conversations with the governing bodies since that point," said Sprague.

"We've had several constructive and collaborative meetings probably a number of times, three, four times. I feel really good about where we are with them, and we're going to continue to collaborate on the proposed rollbacks."

In late 2023, the United States Golf Association and R&A announced that in an effort to reduce the effects of distance in the sport they would change how golf balls will be tested for conformity.

As such, the governing bodies said that starting in 2028 the game's longest hitters can expect a reduction of 13-15 yards in drive distance via testing conditions that will increase from the current standard of 120 mph swing speed to 125 mph.

Longer golf courses require additional resources such as water, the cost of renovating or moving elements like tees and bunkers continues to rise and other long-term impacts have been identified as a result of increased distance.

The governing bodies believe that if the sport is to enjoy a sustainable long-term future then the aforementioned economic and environmental impacts have to be kept under control.

But the rule will also affect recreational golfers - which was not expected to be the case when the R&A and USGA first unveiled their proposals - beginning in 2030 when driving distance reductions will be five yards or less.

Sprague, who was named CEO of the PGA of America last December, said his organisation is working on a "deep-dive" to make sure the rollback is the right idea.

"They're clear where I stand, where we stand for sure. I talk really almost monthly now with the governing bodies, and we're working to really take a deep dive on the rollback and make sure it's the right thing," said Sprague.

"We're really concerned about the 28 million golfers in this country, and ... a number of people have reached out, a number of amateur golfers, recreational golfers have reached out and have the same concerns that we do.

"They're thanking us for pushing this issue to make sure it's well thought out, and if we can hit the pause button or change it altogether, that's our goal."