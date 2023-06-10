PGA loyalists, not LIV jumpers, to get equity in new firm: Report

NEW YORK: Golfers who stayed loyal to the US PGA Tour, but not those who jumped to LIV Golf, will receive equity shares in a new for-profit entity, ESPN reported on Friday (Jun 9).

Jimmy Dunne, a member of the PGA Tour policy board who helped broker the shocking deal between his group and the Saudi backers of LIV Golf, told ESPN that would be a way to reward players who stayed loyal to the PGA.

Dunne, an investment banker and president of Seminole Golf Club in Florida, said PGA Tour members will get equity under a yet-to-be-determined formula in the new company formed by the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

"The new (company) would grow, and the (current PGA) players would get a piece of equity that would enhance and increase in value as time went on," Dunne told ESPN.

"There would have to be some kind of formulaic decision on how to do that. It would be a process to determine what would be a fair mechanism that would be really beneficial to our players."

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Spain's Jon Rahm and Americans Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young were reportedly among those who turned down guaranteed deals of up to US$100 million from LIV.

Rory McIlroy said he never received an offer from LIV but other reports had him and Tiger Woods among those who could have reaped riches by joining LIV.

Dunne, a member of Masters host Augusta National Golf Club, will serve on the board of the new firm.