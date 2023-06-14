Logo
PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan recuperating after 'medical situation'
FILE PHOTO: Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan talks during the singles match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

14 Jun 2023 11:11AM
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a "medical situation", the U.S.-based circuit said on Tuesday.

According to a joint statement by Monahan and the PGA Tour Policy Board, day-to-day operations will be led by PGA Tour executives Ron Price and Tyler Dennis during Monahan's absence.

"The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy," the statement read.

"We will provide further updates as appropriate."

It did not specify the nature of the medical issue.

The news comes after a tumultuous week in the sport with the PGA Tour announcing a merger with the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Monahan said the agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) was in the best interests of PGA Tour members, though he described a closed-door meeting with the players, where some called for his resignation, as "intense" and "heated."

Monahan, 53, is the fourth commissioner in the history of the PGA Tour, a position he has held since January 2017 when he succeeded Tim Finchem.

Source: Reuters

