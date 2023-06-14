Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PGA Tour, LIV golf deal needs close DOJ scrutiny, senators say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

PGA Tour, LIV golf deal needs close DOJ scrutiny, senators say

PGA Tour, LIV golf deal needs close DOJ scrutiny, senators say
FILE PHOTO: Golf - The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational - Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain - June 11, 2022 South Africa's Charl Schwartzel of the Stinger team celebrates on the podium after winning The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo
PGA Tour, LIV golf deal needs close DOJ scrutiny, senators say
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) asks questions as U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Rohit Chopra testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Semi-Annual Report to Congress" on the Hill in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
PGA Tour, LIV golf deal needs close DOJ scrutiny, senators say
FILE PHOTO: Players move to the next hole during the Canadian Open’s Championship Pro-Am after news was released of a new partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Nick Lachance/File Photo
14 Jun 2023 10:47PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2023 02:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden asked the Justice Department to open an antitrust investigation into the planned deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, saying they believe it would result in a monopoly over professional golf operations.

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV circuit, which had been involved in a bitter fight that split the sport, announced an agreement last week to merge and form one unified commercial entity.

The LIV Golf series is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Critics have accused it of being a vehicle for the country to improve its reputation as it faces criticism of its human rights record.

"The PGA-LIV deal would make a US organisation complicit - and force American golfers and their fans to join this complicity - in the Saudi regime’s latest attempt to sanitise its abuses by pouring funds into major sports leagues," the senators wrote, adding that "the deal appears to have a substantial adverse impact on competition, violating several provisions of US antitrust law, regardless of whether the deal is structured as a merger or some sort of joint venture.”

The Democrats said in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter that the deal "deserves serious and urgent attention by US antitrust agencies".

The PGA Tour said it is "confident that once Congress learns more about how the PGA Tour will lead this new venture, they will understand the opportunities it creates for our players, our communities, and our sport while protecting the American institution of golf".

LIV and the Justice Department declined to comment.

The department has been investigating the PGA Tour for trying to keep its players from defecting to LIV.

On Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal asked the PGA Tour and LIV Golf for communications and records on their planned tie-up.

Much of the human rights-related backlash centers around the alleged involvement of the Saudi Arabian government in a multitude of human rights violations, including the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

golf

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.