PGA Tour, LIV merger 'not a governmental concern,' McConnell says
PGA Tour, LIV merger 'not a governmental concern,' McConnell says

FILE PHOTO: May 25, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; Patrick Reed hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the Pro-Am tournament as part of the LIV Golf Washington D.C. 2023 event at Trump National Golf Club outside Washington DC. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

08 Jun 2023 02:42AM
WASHINGTON : A merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is “not a governmental concern,” U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday.

Tuesday's announcement of a partnership combining the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV into one unified commercial entity ended a year-long feud that had split the sport of professional golf.

McConnell, asked whether there should be congressional oversight of the merger, said: "I don't really have anything to say on that. It strikes me as not a governmental concern."

Source: Reuters

