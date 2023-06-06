Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV Golf announce merger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV Golf announce merger

PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV Golf announce merger

A view of the eighteenth green during the second round of LIV Golf Washington at Trump National. (Photo: Reuters/USA TODAY Sports/Geoff Burke)

06 Jun 2023 10:17PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2023 10:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The PGA Tour, European Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit announced a landmark agreement on Tuesday (Jun 6) to merge and form a commercial entity to unify golf.

"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a joint news release.

The LIV Golf series is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and critics have accused it of being a vehicle for the country to attempt to improve its reputation in the face of criticism of its human rights record.

The rival circuit launched in 2022 and has lured a number of big-name players from the PGA Tour, including Hall of Fame golfer Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson, reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and Australian Cameron Smith.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

LIV Golf PGA Tour golf

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.