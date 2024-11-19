PGA Tour Policy Board approves eligibility, field size changes

The PGA Tour Policy Board approved several changes to field sizes, eligibility and the FedEx Cup points system Monday that will be introduced over the next two years.

Perhaps the most notable change involves a reduction in fully exempt players on tour in a given season. Beginning in 2026, players who finished in the top 100 of the prior year's FedEx Cup standings will keep full status, down from the top 125 this year. Players finishing Nos. 101-125 in the FedEx Cup standings would receive conditional status.

Only 20 PGA Tour cards will be awarded to Korn Ferry Tour graduates rather than 30, among other minor changes to membership policies.

"It was important to redefine PGA Tour membership as we build on the aspirational nature of earning a PGA Tour card," PGA Tour Chief Competitions Officer Tyler Dennis said in a statement. "Once on tour, members will have an equitable opportunity to retain their membership and qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. For our fans, this added competitive drama will in turn create stronger fields and leaderboards throughout the season."

The fields at standard tournaments, currently at a maximum of 156 players, will be reduced to 144, with consideration for certain fields to be cut to 132 or 120 players based on daylight and pace of play. The Players Championship, the most prestigious non-major tournament in golf, will go from 144 players to 120. These changes also will not take effect until 2026.

"These field size adjustments, which also promote a better flow of play, improve the chances of rounds being completed each day with a greater ability to make the 36-hole cut on schedule under normal weather conditions," Dennis said. "For our fans, this certainty sets up weekend storylines much more effectively and will make the PGA Tour easier and more enjoyable to follow."

The FedEx Cup points system will raise the point allocation for a second-place finish at a major - reportedly by 100 points - while decreasing the points for positions 11 and below. At signature events, there will be a slight decrease in points for finishing seventh and lower.

The proposals were initially sent to players by the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council last month, and they are far from universally popular. Tour veteran Lucas Glover called the policy changes "terrible" in comments to Golfweek earlier Tuesday.

"Don't cut fields because it's a pace of play issue. Tell us to play faster, or just say you're trying to appease six guys and make them happy so they don't go somewhere else and play golf," said Glover, in a thinly veiled reference to the measures the PGA Tour continues to take to prevent more marquee players from bolting for LIV Golf.

PGA Tour Policy Board player director Adam Scott explained his support for the changes in a statement.

"The PAC discussions were based on a number of guiding principles, including our belief that PGA Tour membership is the pinnacle of achievement in men's professional golf," the Australian said. "The player representatives of the PGA Tour recognize the need to be continually improving its offerings to enhance the golf fan experience. The changes approved today will provide equitable playing opportunities for new young talent to be showcased, and positively refine the playing experience for our members."

"Today's announced changes build on the competitive and schedule enhancements incorporated over the last six years in seeking the best version of the PGA Tour for our fans, players, tournaments and partners," commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "This was a true collaborative effort, and I'm extremely proud of the PAC for the time and effort they put into evaluating how we build a stronger PGA Tour."

