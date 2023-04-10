Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PGMOL to investigate apparent elbow by official on Liverpool's Robertson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

PGMOL to investigate apparent elbow by official on Liverpool's Robertson

10 Apr 2023 01:53AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 01:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL : An alleged elbowing of Liverpool's Andy Robertson by an assistant referee at halftime during Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield will be investigated by the authorities.

Scotland international Robertson was seen remonstrating with an official at halftime and video replays appeared to show Constantine Hatzidakis brushing off the player and catching him with his arm.

"PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at halftime during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield," Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said.

"We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded."

In a super-charged game, Liverpool fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.