Man Utd defender Phil Jones to leave club after 12 years

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United centre back Phil Jones said on Friday (May 19) that he will leave the club after 12 years when his contract expires at the end of the season, ending an injury-plagued stay at Old Trafford.

Jones, 31, has played more than 200 games for United but has endured a torrid time with injuries over the past four seasons, managing only 13 appearances since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

"My time at Manchester United has been nothing short of incredible," Jones wrote in an open letter to United fans. "To wear this shirt just once, to wear this badge and represent everyone associated with it, has been an honour.

"I wish I could have played more. I wish I could have given more to the many squads I played amongst. I will say, from the bottom of my heart, I did everything I could.

"It's not a time to be sad. It's a time to look back, for me and my family, and be happy that I managed to live a dream at United."