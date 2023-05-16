Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Philippines down hosts Cambodia in grudge final to reclaim SEA Games basketball gold
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Philippines down hosts Cambodia in grudge final to reclaim SEA Games basketball gold

Philippines down hosts Cambodia in grudge final to reclaim SEA Games basketball gold

The Philippines downed Cambodia 80-69 to win the Southeast Asian Games men's basketball final Phnom Penh (Photo: AFP/MOHD RASFAN)

16 May 2023 08:12PM (Updated: 16 May 2023 09:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PHNOM PENH: The Philippines avenged the disappointment of an opening-game defeat and reasserted their Southeast Asian Games dominance beating hosts Cambodia on Tuesday (May 16) to clinch men's basketball gold.

They beat Cambodia 80-69 in a pressure-cooker final in Phnom Penh, with 23 points from star man Justin Brownlee.

Coach Chot Reyes hoped the public pressure on him might ease in the basketball-mad Philippines, which prizes its traditional SEA Games dominance.

"At least we get a reprieve from the people," he told reporters courtside.

The Philippines arrived in Cambodia aiming to take revenge on Indonesia, whose surprise win in the final at the 2021 Hanoi Games - played in 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic - ended their 20-year golden streak.

However, it was Cambodia who emerged as their toughest foes this time, beating them in the group stage with a new-look squad controversially composed by coach Harry Savaya of mostly naturalised players.

While many teams have used imported players at the SEA Games, lineups are rarely so devoid of home-grown talent.

The Philippines defeated Cambodia in the Southeast Asian Games men's basketball final in Phnom Penh to reclaim their regional dominance. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Savaya incensed the Philippine bench during that shock opening win by tilting his head onto his hands in a "night night" gesture as he called a late-game timeout.

The heat inside the non-air-conditioned basketball venue added to the gripes of the Philippine management.

The venue, filled with a partisan home crowd, was sweltering on Tuesday as Cambodia ended the first quarter with a 22-21 lead.

But the outnumbered Philippine fans made themselves heard as their side battled to a 44-33 half-time lead, thanks to 15 points from Brownlee.

The visitors then mostly held Cambodia at bay throughout the third and fourth quarters.

Savaya was a kinetic presence on the sidelines, the Lebanese-Armenian coach whipping up the home crowd. He even danced after his team shot a particularly nice three-pointer.

But the Philippines fans gleefully returned his infamous "night night" gesture as the clock ticked down and their victory became inevitable. Savaya met it with a resigned laugh.

Reyes said he felt "happiness" at the final buzzer. "It's just relief."

"Very happy for the Filipino people," he added.

Thailand beat Indonesia 83-69 in the bronze-medal match, thanks to 21 points from Martin Breunig.

Cambodia had already won the men's basketball 3x3, beating the Philippines in the final more than a week ago.

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: AFP/nh

Related Topics

SEA Games 2023 basketball

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.