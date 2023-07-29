Philippines wary of 'wounded' Norway for crunch World Cup game

AUCKLAND: Alen Stajcic warned his Philippines team to be wary of "wounded" Norway when they clash at the Women's World Cup on Sunday (Jul 30) with qualification for the knockout stage on the line.

The Philippines celebrated their first appearance at a World Cup finals with a stunning 1-0 victory over co-hosts New Zealand on Tuesday.

That result, after a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland on their tournament debut, means they will advance to the last 16 by beating 1995 World Cup winners Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.

The Norwegians are traditional heavyweights in the women's game but have performed poorly so far, losing 1-0 to the co-hosts and then drawing 0-0 with Switzerland.

They appear to be in disarray with an injury to star striker Ada Hegerberg and player discontent.