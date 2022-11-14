Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots

Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots
Paris 2024 Olympics - Official mascots of Paris 2024 Olympics unveiled - Olympic Committee Head Quarters, Saint-Denis, France - November 11, 2022. Picture taken November 11, 2022 General view as the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic mascots the Phryges are unveiled REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots
Paris 2024 Olympics - Official mascots of Paris 2024 Olympics unveiled - Olympic Committee Head Quarters, Saint-Denis, France - November 11, 2022. Picture taken November 11, 2022 A plaque is seen during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic mascots the Phryges REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots
Paris 2024 Olympics - Official mascots of Paris 2024 Olympics unveiled - Olympic Committee Head Quarters, Saint-Denis, France - November 14, 2022 France taekwondo athlete Gwladys Epangue is seen during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics mascots the Phryges REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots
Paris 2024 Olympics - Official mascots of Paris 2024 Olympics unveiled - Olympic Committee Head Quarters, Saint-Denis, France - November 14, 2022 France taekwondo athlete Gwladys Epangue and Chief Brand Officer Julie Matikhine are seen during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics mascots the Phryges REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots
Paris 2024 Olympics - Official mascots of Paris 2024 Olympics unveiled - Olympic Committee Head Quarters, Saint-Denis, France - November 14, 2022 President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and former French canoeist Tony Estanguet and France taekwondo athlete Gwladys Epangue during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics mascots the Phryges REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
14 Nov 2022 06:41PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 07:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Removes extra "to" in lead)

PARIS :Phrygian caps will be the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots as organisers look to celebrate the French revolution's spirit.

"'Phryges' aim to show that sport can change everything, and that it deserves to have a prominent place in our society," Paris 2024 brand director Julie Matikhine said on Monday.

The Phrygian caps were favoured over animals, who have mostly been the first choice in other Olympics - such as the 'Bing Dwen Dwen' panda at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing this year.

"We were almost ready not to make a mascot if we didn't find a real reason to do so, and a real message to convey," said Matikhine.

"The mascot must embody the French spirit, which is something very fine to grasp. It's an ideal, a kind of conviction that carries the values of our country, and which has been built up over time, over history."

The red Phrygian caps come in two versions - the Olympic and the Paralympic one - with a blade leg.

The Olympic Games will be held from July 26-Aug. 11 and the Paralympics from Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.