Piardi call in Australia-Lions test should be accepted, Erasmus says

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus believes the decision to award the British & Irish Lions a series-winning try in last weekend’s 29-26 win over Australia was "touch-and-go" but World Rugby’s explanation of the contentious call should be accepted.

The Lions won the test with a try from Hugo Keenan in the final seconds but Australia believe a ruling from referee Andrea Piardi at a ruck immediately beforehand was incorrect.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt said the call was an error in his post-match press conference, suggesting Jac Morgan’s clear-out of Carlo Tizzano was dangerous, and Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh said he would seekg "accountability" from World Rugby over it.

But Erasmus, who received a two-month ban from World Rugby for a 62-minute video that was critical of Australian referee Nic Berry after the first Lions test in South Africa in 2021, said he could see both sides of the argument.

"I had Australia (winning) by four points in the game, so I lost our internal (coach’s competition) on that one," Erasmus told reporters with a smile on Tuesday.

"It’s such a tough decision. World Rugby has come out to say it was the right decision. It was a very tough call for the referee to make.

"If I was Joe, I would be really disappointed, and if I was (Lions coach) Andy (Farrell), I would be really happy. I think it was touch-and-go, so I can understand both sides of what each coach sees.

"But World Rugby has ruled on it and that is what everybody has to accept."

World Rugby chief Alan Gilpin backed the call from Piardi earlier on Tuesday.

"We do share with Joe and the coaching team why the match officials made that decision," he said.

"Joe's got a view about what was wrong with that decision and there'll be a debate so that Joe and his players can go into the next test understanding how that game's going to be officiated."

South Africa will host Australia in two Rugby Championship tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town next month.

Italian Piardi will officiate the defending champion Springboks' final match in the competition against Argentina in London in October.