Piastri can claim another 'home' win at Imola

IMOLA, Italy :Formula One leader Oscar Piastri can win another "home" race this weekend, with Italy's Imola circuit on a list that stretches from Melbourne to Shanghai, Bahrain, Monaco, Silverstone and Monza.

The 24-year-old Australian started the season disappointingly in his birthplace of Melbourne but then went to Shanghai, where he won and spoke of his 1/16th Chinese heritage.

The McLaren driver's surname brings immediate recognition in Italy, land of Ferrari but also home to some of his distant relatives.

The Australian received the annual Lorenzo Bandini Trophy in Brisighella on Wednesday in remembrance of the Ferrari driver who died in a fiery crash in Monaco in 1967.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The award has been won by a string of champions including Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

"Considering I don’t drive for the team in red, it was impressive to see how many people were there," Piastri told reporters of the ceremony.

"Also to meet some of my now very, very distant relatives, from where my family name originated, was very special. I’m now an honorary citizen of Licciana Nardi in Italy, which is where my great, great - maybe great - grandfather was from.

"So it was a special day. Another home race."

Piastri also won in Bahrain, home to McLaren's majority owners who revelled in his victory, and after Imola heads to Monaco where last year Ferrari's local hero Charles Leclerc jokingly claimed the Australian as an "adopted son".

The Australian had joked on social media that he was searching the family tree for any possible Monegasque roots he could claim.

Silverstone in July is McLaren's home race while Monza hosts Italy's main grand prix in September.

Piastri arrived at Imola with a 16-point lead over teammate Lando Norris after four wins in the last five races including the last three in a row with Miami the latest two weeks ago.

Champions McLaren have won five of the six and are favourites again for Sunday's race.

"We’ve got very soft tyres this weekend, so maybe that will help us. But it’s a lot cooler than it was in Miami. The track is also incredibly different – much bumpier, much higher speeds in general," said Piastri.

"I expect the competition to be closer than it was in Miami".