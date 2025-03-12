Piastri commits long-term to McLaren

MELBOURNE : Formula One champions McLaren have secured Oscar Piastri for the long-term after announcing on Wednesday a multi-year contract extension ahead of the 23-year-old driver's home Australian grand prix.

The news followed similar extensions for chief executive Zak Brown, team principal Andrea Stella, Piastri's teammate Lando Norris and senior staff.

Norris, overall runner-up last season to Red Bull's four times world champion Max Verstappen, signed his extension in January 2024.

Winner in Hungary and Azerbaijan last season as McLaren took their first constructors' title since 1998, Piastri made his debut with the British-based team in 2023 and had a contract that ran until the end of 2026.

"Not only is he an incredibly talented driver, but his work ethic and cultural fit within the team made it a no-brainer to extend his time in papaya (McLaren's colours)," said Brown in a statement.

"We’ve got the best driver line-up on the grid, and in the past two seasons, we’ve seen how much of an asset to the team Oscar is both on and off track.

"He was absolutely fundamental in adding to our legacy with the 2024 Constructors’ Championship last season, so we’re all excited to see what we can do in the years to come as we continue to fight for World Championships together."

First practice for Sunday's season-opener at Albert Park is on Friday.

Piastri, who turns 24 next month and hopes to be fighting for the title this year, said it was great to be part of McLaren's long-term future.

"The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible," he added.

"There are so many talented and special people working at (the factory) who have helped me to become a Formula One race winner very early in my career.

"Therefore, I’m very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come."

Piastri won a sprint race in his rookie season and finished fourth overall in 2024, when he was also the only driver to complete every racing lap.

"Alongside Lando, we have what we need locked in for the long term to keep pushing forward," said Stella.