Piastri on pole for Qatar sprint race, Norris third
Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 28, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the sprint race Pool via REUTERS/Altaf Qadri
Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 28, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri after qualifying in pole position for the sprint race REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
29 Nov 2025 02:26AM
DOHA :Oscar Piastri put McLaren on pole position for the Qatar sprint race on Friday with teammate and Formula One championship leader Lando Norris qualifying third.

Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen, the other title contender, will start Saturday's race in sixth position behind teammate Yuki Tsunoda in fifth.

"Nice to be back. Thanks everybody," said Australian Piastri over the team radio.

Norris leads Piastri and Verstappen by 24 points with a total of 58 still to be won and eight available to the sprint winner.

George Russell starts second for Mercedes and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso qualified fourth.

Source: Reuters
