Piastri slows down off-track to go faster on it

LONDON :Slowing down may be the way to go faster for Oscar Piastri as the McLaren driver seeks to become the first Australian since Alan Jones in 1980 to conquer the Formula One world championship.

The 24-year-old leads British teammate Lando Norris by 15 points, and five wins to three, as the season reaches halfway at Silverstone this weekend.

The Australian is the only driver to have scored in every grand prix and remains remarkably chilled despite the pressure of a two-horse title battle that looks set to become ever more intense.

Speaking to Reuters at a McLaren fan event, full of noise and excitement, in London's Trafalgar Square on Wednesday, Piastri said it was important mentally to know when to switch off and slow down.

"I kind of know my limits. And know when I need to get away from F1 and do something else," he said.

"It's the little things in life. Our season's so busy that ultimately you just want to go and do normal things.

"Spend time with the people around you. Sit on the couch for a few hours. Just regular things. Go for a walk. Just slow down in life, really. And that's, for me, what I find important away from racing.

"I don't have that many hobbies outside of F1, let's say. I ultimately got into racing because it was my hobby at the start and now it's my job. So it's still a passion of mine.

"So when I'm not racing, I just like to do very, very wholesome things in life."

HIGH STAKES

On track, both he and Norris know what is at stake. Piastri felt they were managing to keep a lid on things, despite wheel-to-wheel racing, a collision and some near misses in recent races.

"We're going about it in the best way that we can ... Lando and I get on well," said Piastri. "We've worked together really well for the last three years.

"But obviously when the helmet goes on and we're on track, we're both trying to beat each other."

Piastri said he still had things to work on - and not just how to accommodate the growing number of trophies in his small Monaco apartment - but had "a good handle on things" and his consistency had gone up a level.

He was learning how to pick the right moves, pick the right strategy and not give away points.

"I've never been in an F1 championship battle, but I've been in numerous championship battles in my junior career. I know what has worked for me in those championships, what hasn't worked," he said.

"Not all of those junior championships were won with the same strengths or same weaknesses."

Norris has his own 'Landostand' with 10,000 full-on fans at Stowe Corner for the race at Silverstone - and Piastri said he was looking forward to giving them a wave when he went past.

Just how cheeky that may be depends on the outcome on Sunday but the Australian fully intends to be the one on the top step of the podium.

"I'm sure I'll wave to everyone," he said, grinning.

"As long as they're waving back and not giving me the finger, then that's OK.

"I'm sure they want a British driver to win. I kind of know which one, probably, but I think I would get an OK reception if I won as well. So I'll try my best to make that happen."